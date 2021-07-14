PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.85. 31,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $322.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,599 shares of company stock worth $130,384,537 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

