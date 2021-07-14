Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera Sells 419 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PAYX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

