Paul Edward Walker Purchases 1,050,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 1,050,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $19,950,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BKR opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 575.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 698.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

