Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.
VICR stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. 5,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,118. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $109.00.
About Vicor
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.