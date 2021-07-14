Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NYSE:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

VICR stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. 5,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,118. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.