Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 200.2% from the June 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.1 days.

PSYTF remained flat at $$6.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

