PARSIQ 24-Hour Volume Tops $442,077.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $50.91 million and approximately $442,077.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00227430 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.00880130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,533,570 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

