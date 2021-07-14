Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta Sells 6,100 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00.

Shares of NYSE PKOH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 12,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,689. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $41.78.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

