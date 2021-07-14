Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRGNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865. Paragon Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Get Paragon Shipping alerts:

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.