Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PRGNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865. Paragon Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
