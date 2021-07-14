Palo Alto Investors LP Has $59.72 Million Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Epizyme comprises approximately 3.4% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned approximately 6.72% of Epizyme worth $59,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,335,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 580.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 291,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $758.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

