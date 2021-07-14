Palo Alto Investors LP Has $198.38 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281,473 shares during the quarter. Insmed accounts for about 11.3% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 0.06% of Insmed worth $198,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,808,000 after acquiring an additional 396,163 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

INSM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,312. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

