Palo Alto Investors LP Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Gossamer Bio accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $16,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 7,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,439. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $575.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.