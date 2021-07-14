PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce $427.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.90 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $253.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

