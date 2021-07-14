PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Christopher Morabito Acquires 1,100 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) insider Christopher Morabito bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,076.00.

Shares of PD stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,412. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. CIBC increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,377,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

