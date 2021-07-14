Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) CFO Sells $161,633.92 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $161,633.92.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. 545,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,457. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

