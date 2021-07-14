Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14.

