Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OYST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 709.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 509,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 371,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

