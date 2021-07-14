Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

