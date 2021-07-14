Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

