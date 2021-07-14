Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.22 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $42.22 million and $56,281.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,924.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.76 or 0.06076804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.39 or 0.01425639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00398881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00139354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00621909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00404963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00318130 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,756,176 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

