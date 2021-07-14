Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Outset Medical by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 687,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $189,595.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.