Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE SFTW remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,972,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,224,000. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its position in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 240,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,940,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.