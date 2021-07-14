OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $471.12

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.12 ($6.16) and traded as high as GBX 474.80 ($6.20). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 465 ($6.08), with a volume of 263,747 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

