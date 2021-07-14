Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:ORRF) Director Andrea L. Pugh Sells 6,245 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:ORRF) Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $150,879.20.

NYSE ORRF opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.