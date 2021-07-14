OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $85.18 million and $1.02 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00814230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TRAC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,950,422 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

