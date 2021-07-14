Orient Walt 1-Day Volume Reaches $458,991.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $5.72 million and $458,991.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00119596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00155909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.14 or 1.00261339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.00951848 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.