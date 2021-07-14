OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $878.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

