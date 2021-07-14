O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $548.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $589.50. The stock had a trading volume of 286,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,874. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $417.26 and a fifty-two week high of $594.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $551.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

