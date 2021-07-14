ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of ORBCOMM worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.