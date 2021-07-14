Oppenheimer Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Shares of V stock opened at $242.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $472.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $242.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Visa by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 113,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

