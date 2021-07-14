OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) CEO Buys $288,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00.

Shares of NYSE OPK opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

