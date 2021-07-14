OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

