OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.73. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 4,963 shares trading hands.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $2.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

