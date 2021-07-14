OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $552.73 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00012010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $552.73 million and approximately $162.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.00335998 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000813 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

