Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Todd Foley Sells 143,141 Shares

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Todd Foley sold 143,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $4,974,149.75.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Olin by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 56.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

