Ogborne Capital Management LLC Has $69.06 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ogborne Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up 22.7% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $69,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.50. 48,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 562.87 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

