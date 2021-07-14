Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.87 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 94.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005343 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

