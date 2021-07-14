Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,820,565 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

OXY stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

