Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.75

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 19.75 and last traded at 20.65, with a volume of 68496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 21.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

