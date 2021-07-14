(NYSE:MDB) Director Sells 330,000.00 in Stock

(NYSE:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 330.00, for a total value of 330,000.00.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 300.00, for a total value of 300,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 4,000 shares of stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 380.55, for a total value of 1,522,200.00.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis