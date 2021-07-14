NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR stock traded up $21.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,841.98. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,879.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,199.53 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,221.00, for a total value of $18,064,660.00. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

