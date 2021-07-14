NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NVEE opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

