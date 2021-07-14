NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 2,366.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,836,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NuVim stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. NuVim has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

