Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,211 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $101,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $339.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.93. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

