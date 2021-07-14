Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $97.39 Million Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.24% of Arcos Dorados worth $97,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 589,461 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 556,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

