Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $87.02 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $87,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.