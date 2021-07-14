Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 371,443 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,443 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Huazhu Group worth $89,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

