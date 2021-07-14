Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NRIX stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $478,451 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

