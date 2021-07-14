Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.59

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.59 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 5435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

NVZMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.