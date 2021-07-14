NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,087 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

