Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price upped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 75,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

